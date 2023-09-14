Plane neglect: Go gets notice2 min read 14 Sep 2023, 12:25 AM IST
Delhi HC issued notices to Go First's Resolution Professional and DGCA over inadequate aircraft maintenance by lessors. Court to issue guidelines on maintenance on 19 Sept.
New Delhi: The Delhi high court on Wednesday issued notices to Go First’s Resolution Professional (RP) and the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) in response to pleas filed by aircraft lessors regarding inadequate aircraft maintenance.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message