Planning a trip to Vietnam? Akasa Air launches weekly Mumbai–Hanoi flights – Check date, frequency and other details

Akasa Air has announced Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, as the seventh international destination in its network. The launch marks Akasa’s strategic expansion into Southeast Asia
From September 4, 2026, it will fly four weekly non-stop flights between Mumbai and Hanoi, boosting travel demand and strengthening economic and cultural ties between the two countries.
In recent years, Hanoi has become a popular destination for Indian travellers due to its rich heritage, unique architecture and renowned cuisine, .
Anand Srinivasan, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, added “The launch of direct flights to Hanoi strengthens our presence in South Asia and marks another step in our effort to build a network that connects India with dynamic global destinations. Vietnam has emerged as one of the most attractive short-haul destinations for Indian travellers, known for its accessibility, vibrant tourism offerings, and rich cultural heritage. We are confident that travellers will appreciate the enhanced connectivity, backed with the reliable and warm service that defines the Akasa experience.”
As per the airline’s official press notice, the bookings for flights are now open on Akasa Air’s website, Android and iOS app and through multiple leading OTAs.
For about a decade, Livemint—News Desk has been a credible source for authentic and timely news, and well-researched analysis on national news, business, personal finance, corporates, politics and geopolitics. We bring the latest updates on all the listed companies on BSE and NSE, startups, mutual funds, Union ministries, geopolitics, and untapped human interest stories from around the world, helping our readers to stay informed on the latest developments around the globe. Our Coverage Areas 1. Companies: Comprehensive news and analysis on listed and unlisted companies, corporate announcements, corporate chatter, C-suite, business trends, hiring alerts, layoffs, work-life balance, world's top billionaires and richest and more. 2. Personal finance: Insights into mutual funds, small savings schemes like - PPF, SSY, post office savings scheme, stock to watch, personal loans, credit cards, top bank FDs, real estate, income tax and more. 3. Politics: Comprehensive coverage of general elections, state elections and bypolls, Lok Sabha, Vidhan Sabha, Parliament, PMO, PIB, finance ministry, home ministry, among other union ministries and government departments. 4. National News: From metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, and e to untapped stories from rural India, we cover human interest, health, education, crime and courts, and law and order, among other areas of public interest. 5. Economy: In-depth analysis of India's macro and micro-economic indicators like- GDP, inflation, forex, fiscal deficit, current account deficit, interest rate cycle, economic recovery, RBI circulars, indirect taxes, GST, Insolvency and Bankruptcy imports, exports and everything that impacts Indian economy. 6. Geopolitics: Well-rounded and deeply researched coverage on US News, Oval Office European Union, Ukraine Russia War, middle-east crisis, royal families and global leaders like - Donald Trump, Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un, Xi Jinping and premiers of other leading economies in the world. Meet the Team 1. Gulam Jeelani, Political Affairs Editor 2. Sugam Singhal, Senior Assistant Editor 3. Chanchal, Assistant Editor 4. Sanchari Ghosh, Chief Content Producer 5. Pratik Prashant Mukane, Chief Content Producer 6. Sayantani Biswas, Chief Content Producer 7. Ravi Hari, Deputy Chief Content Producer 8. Garvit Bhirani, Deputy Chief Content Producer 9. Akriti Anand, Senior Content Producer 10. Jocelyn Felix Fernandes, Senior Content Producer 11. Swastika Das Sharma, Content Producer 12. Mausam Jha, Content Producer 13. Riya R Alex, Trainee Content Producer
Catch all the Business News , Corporate news , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.