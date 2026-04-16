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Planning a trip to Vietnam? Akasa Air launches weekly Mumbai–Hanoi flights – Check date, frequency and other details

Livemint
Updated16 Apr 2026, 01:31 PM IST
The bookings for Mumbai-Hanoi flights are now open on Akasa Air’s website
The bookings for Mumbai-Hanoi flights are now open on Akasa Air’s website(Bloomberg)
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Akasa Air has announced Hanoi, the capital of Vietnam, as the seventh international destination in its network. The launch marks Akasa’s strategic expansion into Southeast Asia

From September 4, 2026, it will fly four weekly non-stop flights between Mumbai and Hanoi, boosting travel demand and strengthening economic and cultural ties between the two countries.

In recent years, Hanoi has become a popular destination for Indian travellers due to its rich heritage, unique architecture and renowned cuisine, .

Anand Srinivasan, Co-Founder and Chief Commercial Officer, added “The launch of direct flights to Hanoi strengthens our presence in South Asia and marks another step in our effort to build a network that connects India with dynamic global destinations. Vietnam has emerged as one of the most attractive short-haul destinations for Indian travellers, known for its accessibility, vibrant tourism offerings, and rich cultural heritage. We are confident that travellers will appreciate the enhanced connectivity, backed with the reliable and warm service that defines the Akasa experience.”

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As per the airline’s official press notice, the bookings for flights are now open on Akasa Air’s website, Android and iOS app and through multiple leading OTAs.

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