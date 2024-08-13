Planning Goa trip to spend Independence Day long weekend? It could pinch your pocket as hotel rates turn 30% costlier

  • Goa, Mumbai and Bangalore have emerged as the top domestic tourism hotspots ahead of the Independence Day long weekend.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Published13 Aug 2024, 04:41 PM IST
Are you planning a trip to Goa during Independence Day weekend? It could cost you a lot as hotel rates in the coastal state are soaring, and Bangalore and Mumbai are not far behind.
Hotel rates in Goa, a popular holiday destination for domestic travellers, have soared by 30 per cent ahead of the upcoming long Independence Day-Raksha Bandhan weekend. While Bangalore and Mumbai are also popular choices, data from travel sites have shown only a 15 per cent increase in hotel prices at these locations.

Both Independence Day and the Parsi New Year fall on August 15, which is a Thursday this year. On the other hand, Raksha Bandhan falls on Monday, leaving only one business day, i.e., Friday, in between. Several travellers either take a leave or prefer working remotely to stitch this day into a long holiday or staycation, leading to a surge in hotel prices.

Goa ‘may not' be on the go

Data from online booking portals such as Sky Scanner, Make My Trip, and Yatra.com show that an average hotel in Goa costs anywhere between 2,700 and 3,000 for a night’s stay. However, the same stay during the Independence Day weekend will cost you 30 per cent more, as the average rates have gone up by 1000 to clock around 3,500-4,000.

Mumbai, Bangalore not far behind

Hotel prices for other popular destinations such as Mumbai and Bangalore spiked by 15 per cent. Room rates for the Independence Day weekend were up by an average of 400 in these cities, compared to the 1,000 spike in Goa hotels.

Travel trails and domestic destinations

Meanwhile, Airbnb, which offers homestay experiences across the globe, has also reported a 340 per cent Y-o-Y increase in domestic searches for stays. According to the company data, Goa, Mumbai, Bangalore, Lonavala, and Puducherry have emerged as the top domestic destinations ahead of the long holiday weekend.

“The data underscores a growing trend amongst Indian travellers to explore domestic destinations during short breaks and long weekends as they are easily accessible,” said Amanpreet Bajaj, Airbnb’s General Manager for India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong, and Taiwan.

First Published:13 Aug 2024, 04:41 PM IST
