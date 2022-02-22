Vistara , a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines, is looking to ramp up its total staff strength to 5,000 by the year-end, according to its chief executive officer. Currently, the airline has around 4,000 people.

Vistara CEO Vinod Kannan told news agency PTI that he is seeing demand coming back in February with coronavirus cases waning.

Last week, Kannan had admitted that airline fell short of meeting customer expectations in the last few months. However, the CEO promised that he took stock of things as they stood and assured the customers that the airline is addressing some of the gaps on a war footing. "Many changes and enhancements are in the works."

In a letter to its customers, Vinod Kannan said, knowing that you have been inconvenienced and disappointed with our services has been heartbreaking for me and the entire Vistara family.

Vistara has been gradually resuming services that were halted temporarily due to the pandemic. The airline plans to not only restore pre-Covid standards of customer experience, but to exceed it in the coming months.

While emphasising that the airline is working on a multi-pronged strategy, he said that currently, it operates more flights compared to that in the pre-Covid period.

"We have about 220 to 250 departures a day. Since we have hit that momentum, (we have to look at) how do we continue to grow and how to make sure that the commitments we have made remain as we scale up. It also involves engaging our staff, partners...," he noted.

The airline, which currently has 50 planes, aims to have 70 planes by the end of 2023 after taking into account some aircraft that will be returned to lessors.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.