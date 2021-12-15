NEW DELHI: Plant-based meat company GoodDot has signed up Olympics gold medallist Neeraj Chopra as its brand ambassador. The athlete, the company said, will be a key part of its mission to create awareness about the category of plant-based meats to encourage people to make compassionate food choices.

Chopra said, “Plant-based meat alternatives are good and home-grown companies are making a credible mark in this global movement."

Abhishek Sinha, co-founder, and CEO of the firm said that their team is proud to welcome Chopra. "He has blazed a glorious trail for India at the Olympics and that he will help them put the category and the brand in the minds of the Indian consumer.

Sinha said since Chopra hails from Khandra village in Panipat, it showcases the immense potential of 'Bharat' beyond the metros and will give confidence to millions of people to believe in and work towards their dreams.

The plant-alternative meat firm was founded in 2016 by Sinha and Deepak Parihar with a vision to provide its consumers with an alternative to meat that is ethically and sustainably produced.

The company provides alternatives to mutton, chicken and eggs and is a D2C player so far and sells also through online marketplaces like Amazon, Flipkart, etc. It also sells in countries like Canada, Singapore, Nepal, Dubai, South Africa, Mauritius, and Oman.

Globally, the plant-based meat segment is growing. In the US, for instance, Impossible Foods and Beyond Meat, which make near-exact beef burgers from plant-based products, had a great reception. Impossible Foods has raised $1.3 billion till date. Memphis Meats has also managed to raise over $200 million.

In India, other brands like Imagine Meats by Ritesh and Genelia Deshmukh; Blue Tribe and Evo Foods out of Mumbai, Vegeta Gold and Vezlay compete with this firm.

