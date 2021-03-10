New Delhi: Plant-based nutrition brand OZiva on Wednesday announced the appointment of actor Deepika Padukone as its brand ambassador.

Known for her dedication towards fitness and mental well-being, the actor is featured in the brand's new campaign where she talks about complementing one's fitness routine with the right kind of plant-based and Ayurvedic food products.

The company's target audience comprises women in the 18-55 age group.

“We are extremely happy to have Deepika Padukone come on board on this journey with us and be a part of the OZiva family. She is the perfect embodiment of our values of striving to be better in every way and adopting a holistic approach towards overall health, physically and mentally," said Aarti Gill, co-founder, OZiva.

Recently, OZiva became the first nutrition brand in India to be certified clean and received the Purity Award and Pesticide Free certificate from the US-based Clean Label Project.

Founded in 2016 by Aarti Gill and Mihir Gadani, OZiva provides everyday fitness, skin and hair nutrition products. It sells mostly nutritional powders that one can consume as a drink, setting it apart from sports shakes and mass-produced protein drinks that contain ingredients like maltodextrin, sucralose and sugar substitutes like aspartame.

In June 2020, OZiva had secured $5 million in a Series A funding round led by Matrix Partners along with the participation of existing investor, Titan Capital.

There are several startups in India focusing on plant-based nutrition products for customers. Apart from OZiva, there is also Mumbai-based EVO Foods, which offers plant-based eggs, to cater to vegetarians. It is interesting to note that Padukone and DSG Consumer Partners-backed Epigamia also has a plant-based, dairy free yogurt line.

