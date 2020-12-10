Platinum Equity nears $7 billion deal for HNA’s Ingram Micro

During its empire-building days, HNA was the most prominent of several conglomerates — the others including Dalian Wanda Group Co. and Anbang Insurance Group Co. — that made a splash internationally from near obscurity. Then the Chinese government began cracking down after authorities grew wary of the debt they were amassing and of the capital outflow caused. Wanda has since retreated from its Hollywood ambitions and Anbang’s business was seized by the government.