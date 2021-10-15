Playbook for building culture, leadership in anti-fragile firms

According to Shroff, the greatest skills a leader could have include the ability to see around corners, as it augments the vision and ability to pivot according to circumstances that are constantly changing. In the face of all stressors and shocks, the purpose and values of an enterprise must not change and, if it remains unwavering, it can withstand anything. When it comes to globalization, Shroff cites two models. One is the model of the church, one of the largest and complex organizations in the world, where all churches are the same. The second is the Buddhist model, which is also global, but every temple in the world is different with a set of guardrails, allowing adaptations to different markets. For companies to maintain their core competence, and yet be locally adaptable is important, he added.