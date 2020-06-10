Players like Reliance Jio are coming and shaking up the whole space: Nestle CMD

They are well run, successful and profitable. Now is the time to show compassion and humanity. These will define corporates for the future, corporates that are not only profitable but also have heart and compassion. This is just the first of its kind pandemic and we don't know how many more will come. We don't know what climate change will bring to us. This is the time when companies like Nestle which have an immense amount of trust and goodwill must stand the test of compassion and trustworthiness. This is what society is looking for.