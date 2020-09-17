PlayStation 5: Sony to sell PS 5 at $500 in holiday showdown with Xbox

Console games have been priced at $60 since the early 2000s, but that appears to be changing. Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. had previously announced that the next entry in its NBA 2K series would retail for $70 on Xbox Series X and PS5. In a blog post on Wednesday, Sony said that the PS5 games it develops and publishes will sell for between $50 and $70. The PS5 games Demon’s Souls and Destruction All Stars, which will launch alongside the console, will both cost $70.