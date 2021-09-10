Bengaluru: Amazon Web Services (AWS), the cloud computing arm of Amazon.com, said on Friday that leading airport hospitality provider Plaza Premium Group (PPG) has selected AWS to drive its global growth.

PPG has closed two of its own data centres and migrated the vast majority of its IT infrastructure to AWS.

“PPG is leveraging the breadth and depth of AWS services, including networking and content delivery, serverless, blockchain, management and governance, and security, to seamlessly expand its presence to over 500 locations by 2025, including lounges at the 100 busiest airports worldwide, at 40% lower cost," AWS said in a statement.

As part of its digital transformation, PPG is helping its business partners, including airports, airlines, and travel operators, cut overhead costs as travel resumes by efficiently managing their lounges, airport operations, and loyalty programs using cloud technology. “With AWS, PPG can also deploy IT services in new lounge locations 20 times faster and innovate new solutions, including the company’s global airport loyalty rewards program," AWS said.

Before migrating to AWS, PPG was experiencing technological constraints using on-premises infrastructure, which made upgrading architecture, expanding into new markets, and building new customer services challenging.

“PPG strives to make travel better for millions of customers each year. We chose AWS because of its global footprint, security, and high scalability, which enable us to deploy our hospitality services to new airports faster and forge new strategic partnerships to provide premium airport hospitality," said Olivia Chang, chief information officer, Plaza Premium Group.

