Plaza Premium Group selects AWS to drive global growth

As part of its digital transformation, PPG is helping its business partners, including airports, airlines, and travel operators, cut overhead costs as travel resumes by efficiently managing their lounges, airport operations, and loyalty programs using cloud technology. “With AWS, PPG can also deploy IT services in new lounge locations 20 times faster and innovate new solutions, including the company’s global airport loyalty rewards program," AWS said.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}