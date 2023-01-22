Pleasantly surprised with quality of Indian merchandise: Authentic Brands’ Stupp6 min read . Updated: 22 Jan 2023, 10:13 PM IST
Identifying the right collaboration partners is key to our India strategy. The demand for Indian fashion is increasing, and we’re seeing it, Stupp said
MUMBAI : Authentic Brands Group, the world’s second-largest brand owner and licensor globally after Walt Disney, sees India as a significant market for licensing its brands, including Reebok, Brooks Brothers, Nautica, and Forever21, to retailers. The group is scouting for more partners across retail, wholesale and manufacturers and is hoping to collaborate and take some Indian brands to global markets, too, said Henry Stupp, president of India and EMEA at Authentic Brands. In an interview, he spoke about opening an office in India and why it’s an exciting market. Edited excerpts:
