MUMBAI : Authentic Brands Group, the world’s second-largest brand owner and licensor globally after Walt Disney, sees India as a significant market for licensing its brands, including Reebok, Brooks Brothers, Nautica, and Forever21, to retailers. The group is scouting for more partners across retail, wholesale and manufacturers and is hoping to collaborate and take some Indian brands to global markets, too, said Henry Stupp, president of India and EMEA at Authentic Brands. In an interview, he spoke about opening an office in India and why it’s an exciting market. Edited excerpts :

Are you looking at opening an office in India?

Yes, very soon, probably within the year. The idea is to always identify the best-in-class partners, whether they’re wholesalers, manufacturers or retailers. And once they’re identified, we have to remain engaged constantly. We want to understand their business. We want to be the connective tissue, bringing a wholesaler to a retailer and introducing the retailers to our licensing partners. You just can’t do that remotely. You have to be in the markets, and we’re seeing a lot of success in putting in-country managers and country teams in certain markets. And dotting the i’s and crossing the t’s has been a very, very effective way of working.

What kind of opportunity do you see here?

We have about 15 partners in India, and are still in the early stages. While these are some exceptional partners, we need to do a lot more. We probably have tripled the number of partners in 12 months, but many of our brands still haven’t been licensed. We’re still in the process of identifying the right partners, whether they’re wholesalers or retailers. And so I’m spending more and more time here. This is my third trip here in the last 12 months, and I’ll be back again in March.

Identifying the right brands or collaboration partners is going to be critical to our India strategy. The demand for Indian fashion is increasing, and we’re seeing it. I think, eventually, it’s going to break through into many other global markets. So when we look at our brands like Brooks Brothers, there should be an Indian component. It should be designed in India and probably produced here. And then there’s the whole opportunity of doing Indian collaborations with our brands to make them relevant for each market. That’s sort of the strategy that we’re planning on following. And then, to be honest with you, I think that in time, there will be brand opportunities that will come out of India that we’ll want to introduce to other parts of the world.

Will you be looking to take Indian brands to other markets?

Absolutely. I have a very simple belief that a good product should be accessible to anyone, anywhere, anytime.

What is your view of manufacturers in India?

I’ve watched the evolution of the manufacturing base in India get better and better each and every year. I have not left without being pleasantly surprised on my last few trips about the quality of the merchandise being produced, and I’m excited to see where you’re going to be in the coming years. Certainly, the government is encouraging domestic manufacturing through some of the new importation rules that have been put in place that should allow the domestic industry to catch up to other markets. You have the technology, labour force, and natural resources. It’s just a matter of time before I think that it will continue to grow. The interesting thing is, will the rise of domestic manufacturing and the affluence associated with it result in more Indian goods remaining in India, which is what we saw in China.

For Authentic Brands, where does India stand?

India is an emerging market for us, and that’s why I felt that it was an incredible opportunity for me to be able to work in India and take a view of working on developing a strategy that’s unique for India. There are also important lessons to be learnt from other emerging markets, including the Gulf, North Africa, and Sub-Saharan East Africa, and shared between all these different regions. I look at what Authentic Brands is doing in Turkey, which has some of the most amazing dynamic operators and is able to take good lessons learned and introduce them to other markets. It’s actually one of the more exciting parts of my job.

And how big is the luxury brands market in India?

Data says it’s about $5 billion today in retail value, and it’s anticipated to grow 10 to 12% a year, which is slightly ahead of your GDP, which I think is running about 8% right now. So it is a very, very resilient category. It’s highly sought after, and in the overall scheme of things, even though $5 billion is a significant market, it’s still a small piece, and that’s why it retains such resiliency.

Who are your big partners in India?

Reliance, Aditya Birla, Myntra, Flipkart, and KG Denim are a few of our partners here. I believe we have a good group of partners.

What is your view on the regulatory environment regarding the retail sector in India?

Every country has challenges in one way or another. I think that India is moving in a direction to address it. What is really going to drive changes in legislation is how technology is going to lead to more organised retail, where right now, it’s still highly unstructured. I think the current statistics show that only 10% of Indian retail is structured. That will change, and we’ve seen that happen in North Africa, East Africa, and many other markets. Technologies will lead to consolidation as it brings better value to the consumers, so that’s a natural evolution in all markets. And technology will drive it towards fewer, bigger and better retailers.

How big is counterfeit as a challenge?

It’s obviously a very big challenge, one we deal with on a daily basis. It’s also true that when you’re not being knocked off, you know, where’s your brand heat? Having said that, I don’t personally know what size it is. I don’t think it is material for our portfolio, particularly in this part of the world where we’re still growing, you know. We have recently come across counterfeit merchandise of Reebok, Nautica, Brooks Brother, as well as Juicy Couture, and so we are dealing with it. As the brand heat grows, we see more and more counterfeits in the market. The easiest way of addressing counterfeit merchandise is to make sure that you have a good supply chain. That is the number one way of stopping it.

Have supply chains improved now after the pandemic?

The pandemic led to shortfalls in the lack of availability of certain components, but that was not just for our industry. Look at the automotive industry in Europe; you can’t get computer chips. They’re selling cars now in Europe, where you have to come back six months later to get your navigation system installed.

We faced unavailability of components, factory closures etc. Now the impact on fuel prices is something that’s going to be sitting right in front of us. With China reopening, it is going to lead to increasing capacity, which is good news, but it is also going to drive up fuel demands because China being shut down really kept fuel prices, on a global basis, largely under control.