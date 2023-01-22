Pleasantly surprised with quality of Indian merchandise: Authentic Brands’ Stupp

I’ve watched the evolution of the manufacturing base in India get better and better each and every year. I have not left without being pleasantly surprised on my last few trips about the quality of the merchandise being produced, and I’m excited to see where you’re going to be in the coming years. Certainly, the government is encouraging domestic manufacturing through some of the new importation rules that have been put in place that should allow the domestic industry to catch up to other markets. You have the technology, labour force, and natural resources. It’s just a matter of time before I think that it will continue to grow. The interesting thing is, will the rise of domestic manufacturing and the affluence associated with it result in more Indian goods remaining in India, which is what we saw in China.