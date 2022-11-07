'Please come back', Musk's Twitter takes U-turn after 50% lay off: Report2 min read . Updated: 07 Nov 2022, 07:08 AM IST
On Friday, Twitter fired around 3,700 people via email as a way to cut costs following Musk's acquisition.
After laying off around half the company on Friday following Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition, Twitter Inc has now taken a U-turn and is asking dozen of employees who lost their jobs, to come back, according to the news agency Bloomberg.