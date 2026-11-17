Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has warned employees that jobs, teams and working practices at the company will change as artificial intelligence reshapes its business. His remarks come as the technology giant offers voluntary buyouts to around 60,000 employees, giving eligible workers an opportunity to leave as Microsoft reorganises its workforce.

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Speaking on The Pragmatic Engineer podcast, Nadella said the company would continue to offer career opportunities, but the nature of those opportunities would change.

"It's a very important question. Let's acknowledge that there is going to be plenty of opportunity going forward. The shape of that opportunity may be different," he said.

Nadella said the shift would affect team sizes, collaboration and everyday workflows across Microsoft, which employs more than 200,000 people.

"The shape of what this new thing looks like is going to be different than what it was before: team sizes and team workflows," he added.

'I Cannot Say It'll All Be The Same': Nadella's Message To Employees Nadella acknowledged that some teams had been slower than others to adapt to Microsoft's changing priorities. He said employees who felt professionally stuck should consider moving to other divisions within the company.

"I don't want to be stuck in a team that's not transforming, even inside of Microsoft. Let's face it. It's not like I can sit here and say every part of Microsoft has really got the memo," he said.

He encouraged employees to explore internal opportunities before considering leaving the company.

"If you're in a team where you feel stuck professionally, you can vote with your feet. I don't want you to, because quite frankly there are many places you can go inside of Microsoft itself," Nadella said.

However, he admitted that the company could not guarantee that existing roles and working arrangements would remain unchanged.

"I wish I could just sit here and say It'll all be the same. I cannot. And this is one of those places where I want to be as transparent about the change," he added.

Microsoft has not directly described its voluntary buyout programme as an AI-driven job reduction exercise. However, Nadella's remarks come as the company increases its investments in artificial intelligence and reshapes its operations.

Microsoft Voluntary Buyout Offer: Who Is Eligible? Microsoft's latest Voluntary Exit Offer (VEO) was announced by Chief People Officer Amy Coleman in an internal communication. It covers eligible employees at internal level 70 and below, including some general managers and vice presidents.

The programme applies to workers in the US, Canada, the UK and India.

Unlike Microsoft's earlier voluntary retirement scheme, the latest offer has no minimum age or years-of-service requirement. Employee performance ratings are also not considered for eligibility.

Eligible workers have until the first week of December to accept the offer, with departures scheduled for the end of the year. The financial terms follow Microsoft's standard severance arrangements.

Under the severance structure used in US layoffs earlier this year, employees received at least 60 days of base pay on the payroll, with additional compensation based on seniority and length of service.

Microsoft Job Cuts In 2026: What Has Happened So Far? The latest buyout programme follows more than 15,000 job cuts at Microsoft in 2025.

Earlier in 2026, the company introduced its first Voluntary Retirement Programme, covering around 8,750 US employees at senior director level and below. Eligibility depended on employees' age and years of service adding up to at least 70.