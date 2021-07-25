PLI scheme for specialized steel a big positive, says JSW Steel’s Seshagiri Rao

"It's a great stimulator not only for the steel sector but also other sectors that it has been announced for, to push manufacturing activity in India and bring more investments as well as generate employment. Focusing on what India is not producing, we should create the capability to reduce the imports and also enable to meet the domestic demand and exports," said Rao, adding that the purpose of the PLI scheme restricting ₹200 crore per company per annum is to benefit small players.