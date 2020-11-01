PLI will move the giant wheel: Lava International CMD Hari Om Rai

PLI will move the giant wheel. First is the end product production. When you start manufacturing the end product in very large quantities, you would start developing a component ecosystem around that because that is the most efficient way of doing it. Once you start manufacturing a PCB, a display, a battery, camera modules, speakers etc., people start getting those skills. Our per capita is about $2000 as compared to China’s $10,000 or Korea’s $32,000. The moment we acquire skills, at lower per capita, our production output is going to be highly competitive. Foreign companies who come will get the advantage of India. Domestic companies even more.