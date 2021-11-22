New Delhi: Beauty and personal care brand Plum has appointed Abhishek Agrawal as its chief business officer, digital.

Agrawal joins the direct-to-consumer company from ITC Ltd., where he was leading the company’s e-commerce vertical across foods, personal care and FMCG.

Agrawal is an alumnus of IIT Kanpur; he has an MBA from the Indian School of Business. He comes with 15 years of experience across sales and marketing, category management and P&L, business planning, supply chain etc.

This is Plum’s third big hire in less than two months. In September 2021, the brand hired Shivani Behl, as its chief marketing officer and Gaurav Sarda as chief financial officer.

“We're delighted to welcome Abhishek to Plum to lead our digital businesses, including our D2C vertical. Given the tremendously exciting growth path ahead, we look forward to leveraging Abhishek's expertise in business building and team leadership to build something we all can be proud of," said Shankar Prasad, CEO & Founder Plum.

Pureplay Skin Sciences (India) Pvt. Ltd was founded in 2013— it retails over 150 stock keeping units across skincare, haircare, makeup, bath & body as well male care. Apart from a strong online presence, the brand also reaches over 225 towns and cities in India, through over 850 assisted outlets, and over 10,000 unassisted outlets.

