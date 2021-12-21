Plum launches Lite, a health benefit membership for gig workers

Plum, an employee health insurance platform, on Tuesday announced the launch of Plum-Lite, a comprehensive group health benefits membership exclusively for early-stage start-ups, SMEs and gig workers/freelance consultants.

The membership will offer new-age health insurance covers, doctor consultations and Covid-19 treatment covers for companies with teams as small as two members and for a premium starting as low as ₹85 per month.

According to Plum’s press release, current employee health plans in the industry have only been available for larger teams requiring a minimum of 10 members. Through Plum’s new plan, bootstrapped teams starting with just two members can get covered. The price point starts at ₹85 (per member/ per month). It can be also availed through monthly subscriptions. This ensures that bootstrapped businesses do not have to lock in a large annual investment.

The membership covers health insurance up to ₹5 lakhs, unlimited doctor consultations, weekly wellness sessions, dental and vision checkups, mental wellness consultations and Covid-19 treatment claims. It also covers employees, spouse and kids and has a zero human touchpoint.

Abhishek Poddar, co-founder and CEO, Plum, said, “Our first launch in this space is for early stage startups, SMEs and gig workers/ freelance consultants. We aim to create a wellness-first behaviour in workplaces that care. Further, this launch also fulfils Plum’s goal of insuring 10 million lives by 2024 as it is our endeavour to ensure no one remains un/ under-insured due to unaffordability or lack of access."

Plum recently partnered with Razorpay Rize to offer exclusive group health benefits to early-stage startup founders and aims to cover over 1 lakh new businesses and entrepreneurs.

