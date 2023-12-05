comScore
Business News/ Politics / News/  PM Modi flags 'beware of divisive agenda' as cracks arise in INDIA bloc
PM Modi flags ‘beware of divisive agenda’ as cracks arise in INDIA bloc

 Sanchari Ghosh

PM Modi took a jibe at the ‘anti-BJP forces’ saying ‘be prepared for many more meltdowns ahead’
  • BJP is now in power in 12 states, Congress in 3

    PM Modi took a jibe at the 'anti-BJP forces' saying 'be prepared for many more meltdowns ahead'
    PM Modi took a jibe at the ‘anti-BJP forces’ saying ‘be prepared for many more meltdowns ahead’ (PTI)

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi took a jibe at the “anti-BJP forces" on Tuesday saying ‘be prepared for many more meltdowns ahead’ after a landslide victory in three Hindi heartland states - Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. It is now in power in 12 states on its own, while the number of states ruled by Congress has come to three, which includes only Himachal Pradesh in the entire north India

    Earlier in the day, PM Modi posted on X, May they be happy with their arrogance, lies, pessimism and ignorance. But..

    Beware of their divisive agenda. An old habit of 70 years can’t go away so easily. Also, such is the wisdom of the people that they have to be prepared for many more meltdowns ahead, he further adds.

    In the clip, the news anchor was seen commenting on the supposed meltdown of “anti-BJP forces" following Congress's loss in Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh in the Assembly Elections 2023.

    Is INDIA bloc on the verge of breaking up?

    Meanwhile, it seems the alliance of 26 opposition parties - INDIA - is on the verge of collapse with many questioning whether Congress is the ‘weakest link’ within the bloc and whether the grand old party has the capacity of winning the elections on its own,

    Soon after the poll debacle, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge called for INDIA bloc meeting at residence in Delhi on December 6 to chalk out a strategy for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. But reports cites, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav are in no mood to attend the meet.

    As reported by India Today, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to be absent from the forthcoming opposition INDIA bloc meeting and in his place JD(U) chief Lalan Singh and Bihar's Minister of Water Resources, Sanjay Kumar Jha will attend. Meanwhile, Samajwadi Party spokesperson Rajendra Chaudhary stated that the party's leader, Akhilesh Yadav, has ‘no intention’ of participating in the upcoming INDIA bloc meeting.

    Earlier on Monday, Banerjee expressed her lack of awareness regarding any such meeting. During a media address on Monday, the West Bengal CM stated that her party was not informed about the INDIA bloc's intention to convene a session in New Delhi.

    (With inputs from agencies)

    ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sanchari Ghosh
    Sanchari Ghosh is a Chief Content Producer with LiveMint. She covers news, human interest, epidemiology and personal finance stories
    Updated: 05 Dec 2023, 01:50 PM IST
