Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday listed out the achievements of his government over the last seven years in areas such as national security, strategic independence, connectivity, housing, electricity access, tap water and financial inclusion.

During his monthly radio programme, Mann ki Baat, on 30 May that also marked the completion of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government’s seven-year stint, Prime Minister Modi spoke about country’s achievements such as free healthcare, cleanliness, increased digital transactions, satellite launches, road construction and resolutions to long festering issues.

This comes in the backdrop of the government facing increasing criticism over its mishandling of the second wave, with events such as rallies and Kumbh Mela, exacerbating an unprecedented health crisis.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by the country on account of the pandemic, PM Modi said, “Where there are successes, there are also trials. In these seven years together, we have overcome many difficult tests as well, and each time we have all emerged stronger. In the form of the pandemic, we are being continuously put to test. This is a crisis that has plagued the whole world. Even big countries were not spared from its devastation."

With the second wave of the pandemic spreading to the rural areas, the economic fallout is likely to be far more severe than the first wave. Several rating agencies have already slashed their growth forecasts for Asia’s third largest economy.

“In the midst of this pandemic, India is moving forward with the resolve of seva aur sehyog (service and cooperation). In the first wave, we fought courageously. This time too India will be victorious in the ongoing fight against the virus," Modi said.

Apart from ramping up medical oxygen production in the country to 9,500 metric tonnes, setting up oxygen plants and importing cryogenic containers, oxygen cylinders and concentrators, India has also been ramping up the production of medicines and domestic healthcare equipment manufacturing capacity.

“Over these years, the country has followed the mantra of Sabka-Saath, Sabka-Vikas, Sabka-Vishwas," Modi said. He added, “Together, we have experienced many moments of national pride. When we see that, now, India moves ahead not with the thought and pressure of other countries but with its own conviction, then we all feel proud. When we witness that now India gives a befitting reply to those who conspire against us, then our confidence soars."

He also thanked doctors, nurses and frontline workers, and spoke to drivers of oxygen tankers, oxygen express trains and an air force officer involved in running the critical life support logistics chain and interacted with a lab technician.

The PM said that along with the pandemic, India faced a number of natural disasters, including Cyclone Tauktae on the western coast and Cyclone Yaas on the eastern coast.

“Both these cyclones affected a number of States. The country and her people fought them with all their strength, ensuring minimum loss of life. We experience now that compared to earlier times, we are being able to save the lives of maximum people. Under these trying and extraordinary calamitous circumstances, people of all these cyclone affected States have displayed courage," Modi said.

In retaliation to the Pulwama terror attack on 14 February 2019, India had unveiled a new playbook by targeting terrorist camps inside Pakistan and in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.

“In these seven years, many old contestations of the country have also been resolved with complete peace and harmony. A new confidence of peace and development has arisen from the northeast to Kashmir," Modi said.

The NDA government also scrapped Article 370 and Article 35A of the constitution that granted special status to the terror-prone state and bifurcated the state into two Union territories of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh.

“In the seven decades after independence, only three and a half crore rural homes of our country had water connections. However, just in the last 21 months, four and a half crore houses have been given clean water connections. Of these, 15 months were of the Corona period! A similar confidence has come to the country through the 'Ayushman Yojana’," Modi said.

PM Modi also lauded the farmers for the record agricultural production amid the ongoing farmer protests against the new farm laws.

“The farmers produced record output and this time the country went on to procure record amount of crops. This time in many places farmers have got more than the minimum support price (MSP) for mustard. Due to the record food grain production, our country has been able to provide support to every countryman. Today, 800 million underprivileged denizens are being provided free ration in this hour of crisis," Modi said.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.