Modi lists NDA’s achievements in Mann ki Baat, lauds fight against covid

Acknowledging the challenges faced by the country on account of the pandemic, PM Modi said, “Where there are successes, there are also trials. In these seven years together, we have overcome many difficult tests as well, and each time we have all emerged stronger. In the form of the pandemic, we are being continuously put to test. This is a crisis that has plagued the whole world. Even big countries were not spared from its devastation."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}