PM Modi's 'bold reforms' pushed world to notice 'new India': Mukesh Ambani

Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani on Saturday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's confidence and conviction has inspired the nation. Ambani was speaking at the convocation ceremony of the Pandit Deendayal Petroleum University (PDPU). "PM Modi's passionate and dynamic leadership has made the world sit up and take notice of the emergence of a new India. His confidence and conviction have inspired the entire nation," RIL chairman said.

"I am sure that the bold reforms introduced under his leadership will pave the way for India's swift recovery and rapid economic progress in the years to come," Ambani added.

Talking about days when PM Modi was Gujarat chief minister, he said, "...all of us know that PDPU itself is a product of honourable Prime Minister Narendra bhai's 'Atma Nirbhar' vision. It is a vision he cherished even when he was the chief minister of Gujarat..."

On India's energy needs, the Ambani said, "The future of energy is being shaped by unprecedented changes. And these changes are impacting the future of humanity — indeed, the very future of our planet."

"The most important question we face is this: Can we produce the growing amounts of energy we need to sustain our economies without harming the environment?" he said.

Over the future energy prospects, he said, "We need disruptive solutions in renewables, low carbon and carbon recycle technologies to achieve this goal. We need breakthroughs in new energy sources such as green and blue hydrogen. We also need great innovations in energy storage, saving and utilisation," he said.

"What makes it even more exciting is the synergy between the Energy Revolution and the Fourth Industrial Revolution. If we master this synergy, we will surely be able to make India one of the most prosperous nations in the world. An India that guarantees prosperity and wellbeing for all 1.3 billion Indians," the Reliance Industries chairman added.

On COVID-19 situation in the country, Ambani said, "India has entered a crucial phase in the fight against COVID-19 pandemic. We cannot afford to let our guard down at this juncture." He added that "India is an ancient land which has faced many adversities in the past and has emerged much stronger each time, because resilience is deep-rooted in the people and the culture."

