PMC Bank gets new administrator as Bhoria steps down: RBI

On 24 September last year, RBI put severe curbs on PMC Bank, including on cash withdrawals, amid a probe into accounting lapses. Cash withdrawals were capped at ₹1,000 per account for six months, but gradually relaxed to ₹100,000 in June this year. “With the above relaxation, more than 84% of the depositors of the bank will be able to withdraw their entire account balance," the central bank had said on 19 June.