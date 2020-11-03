PMC Bank seeks potential investors for bailout

MUMBAI: Crisis-ridden Punjab and Maharashtra Co-operative (PMC) Bank has sought potential bidders for the reconstruction of the bank. In an expression of interest (EoI) released on its website on Tuesday, the lender has called for equity investor or group of investors willing to take control of the bank.

“Objective of the process of invitation of EoI is to identify a suitable equity investor/ group of investors willing to take over management control so as to revive the bank and commence regular day-to-day operations," the advertisement read.

On 23 September, 2019, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) had curbed all activities of PMC Bank and appointed an administrator for the next six months. It had restricted withdrawal of money from customers’ accounts. Large withdrawals were observed four days prior to the restrictions coming into force.

The massive fund withdrawals began after some large depositors at the bank reportedly got a whiff of a whistleblower’s complaint to the regulator. Typically, RBI slaps such massive restrictions if it finds withdrawals beyond a prescribed threshold during a given period. In PMC Bank’s case, more than 60% of its customers had small deposits of around ₹10,000 each in the bank. The whistleblower’s complaint had detailed the massive underreporting of bad loans by the bank, and its exposure to troubled real estate companies like HDIL.

Soon after, PMC Bank’s suspended managing director and chief executive officer Joy Thomas, in a “confession letter" to the RBI, admitted that the actual exposure to HDIL was over ₹6,500 crore - four times the regulatory cap or a whopping 73% of its entire assets of ₹8,800 crore.

"Subsequent to commencement of the normal day-to-day operations, it will be open for the investor(s) to convert the bank into a Small Finance Bank by making an application to Reserve Bank of India. This will be subject to compliance of the RBI guidelines on Voluntary Transition of Primary (Urban) Co-operative Banks (UCBs) into Small Finance Banks (SFBs)," PMC Bank said in its EoI.

Investors should ideally bring in capital required for enabling the bank to achieve the minimum required capital to risk weighted assets ratio (CRAR) of 9%. However, they may later explore the option of restructuring a part of deposit liabilities into capital/capital instrument, it added.

The lender added that it may approach DICGC seeking support for payment of up to ₹5 lakh to depositors.

After due evaluation, the viable proposals will be forwarded to the RBI for consideration and for preparing a draft scheme of reconstruction and other consequential action under Section 45 of Banking Regulation Act, 1945.

The last date for submitting bids is 15 December.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via