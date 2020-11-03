PMC Bank seeks potential investors for bailout

The massive fund withdrawals began after some large depositors at the bank reportedly got a whiff of a whistleblower’s complaint to the regulator. Typically, RBI slaps such massive restrictions if it finds withdrawals beyond a prescribed threshold during a given period. In PMC Bank’s case, more than 60% of its customers had small deposits of around ₹10,000 each in the bank. The whistleblower’s complaint had detailed the massive underreporting of bad loans by the bank, and its exposure to troubled real estate companies like HDIL.