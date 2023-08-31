PME to invest 100 crore for Miss World event

PME Entertainment Pvt. Ltd, which organizes live events, including concerts worldwide, is planning to invest over ₹100 crore for the Miss World event scheduled to be held in India in November. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Dubai-headquartered company’s chairperson Jamil Saidi said it is in the process of creating a separate entity for backing the beauty pageant competition in India.

PME approached the Miss World Organization, which holds the global rights to the competition, to secure a long-term contract for hosting the event. Saidi said while the contract allowed them to choose any location, the intention was to bring it back to India after nearly 30 years.

The competition is likely to have around 22 episodes leading to the final event, before determine the winner. Saidi expects a modest yet indirect boost to tourism, hospitality, and beauty sectors riding on the popularity of the Miss World pageant.

PME had organized events such as the pre-opening concert at the FIFA World Cup.

"We could have hosted the event anywhere in the world but we wanted to showcase India. It is now a big global power, since the event was held in India last time."

In fact, in early 2023, event organizers had said that the pageant would be hosted by the UAE, before changing the venue to India.

At present, PME is in the process of finalising the broadcaster and sponsors. It is meeting state government representatives to finalize the location, and is yet to be decided if the main event will be ticketed.