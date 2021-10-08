P.N. Gadgil & Sons fixed deposit scheme offers 7% interest rate

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The minimum lock-in period in the scheme by P.N. Gadgil and Sons is 180 days and on any pre-maturity on or after complementation of 180 days, interest rate will be 1% less than the offer rate of 7%
NEW DELHI: Gold jeweller P.N. Gadgil and Sons has announced the launch of its unsecured company fixed deposit (FD) scheme offering an interest of 7% on a minimum deposit of ₹1 lakh for a lock-in period of 36 months.
The Pune-headquartered company is a jewellery retailer, with operations primarily in Maharashtra.
The FD scheme, which will be open for subscription from 13-30 October has been rated A+ by Care Ltd with a stable outlook.
The company had offered interest rates of 8% in 2019. This dropped to 7% in 2020, mirroring the decline of interest rates in India. However, the current rate offered is at a substantial premium to bank interest rates of 4-6.5%.
In comparison, AAA-rated HDFC company FD scheme offers 6.45% interest for tenures of 33-99 months. While AA-rated FD scheme by Shriram City Union Finance offers 7.48% interest rate for tenures of 12-60 months.
The company, meanwhile, is offering a special rate of 7.50% per annum on single deposit of ₹50 lakh and above.
The company is raising funds for medium-term finance, the long-term working capital requirements and for the general corporate purposes.
Listing risk factors for the FD scheme, the company that increase in gold price is always a cause for concern for the jewellery sector. This year, the covid-19 pandemic is an additional risk.
As per regulations, the company can raise up to ₹91.76 crore from public and up to ₹36.70 crore from shareholders by way of deposits. P.N. Gadgil and Sons had ₹14.84 crore in deposits as of 3 September.
The company runs 29 stores across Maharashtra, Gujarat, and Karnataka.
It had reported a net profit of ₹135.69 crore for financial year 2021 and ₹64.42 crore for FY20.
