PNB announces raising of capital of up to 12000 Cr via Tier II bonds

The shares of Punjab National Bank closed today on the NSE at ₹46.25 apiece level, up by 3.01% from the previous close of ₹44.90. The stock recorded a total volume of 4,92,29,088 shares. In the last 1 year, the stock has gained 31.95% and on a YTD basis, it has fallen 19.07% so far in 2023. The stock touched a 52-week-high of ₹62.00 on (15-Dec-2022) and a 52-week-low of ₹28.05 on (20-Jun-2022). During Q3FY23, the company reported a promoter shareholding of 73.15%, FIIs stake of 1.71%, DIIs stake of 12.98% and a public stake of 12.16%.