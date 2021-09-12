Punjab National Bank has appointed Rekha Jain as a shareholder director, the public-sector lender said in a regulatory filing on Sunday. Meanwhile, Asha Bhandarker had stepped down as shareholder director on Saturday after completing her tenure of three years, the bank said in a different statement.

“Rekha Jain has assumed office as a shareholder director of the bank on September 12, 2021 under Section 9(3)(i) of the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970. Rekha Jain does not have any relation with the existing directors of the bank," PNB said in its filing.

Jain, 66, has over 37 years of diverse experience and special knowledge in information technology, payment and settlement systems, business management and risk management.

She has served as an independent director on the board of Telecommunication Consultants of India Ltd. (TCIL) from 2015 to 2019. Jain has also chaired the audit committee of the TCIL board.

She has been associated with Guj Info Petro Limited (GIPL) as a freelance strategic IT and telecom policy consultant and also a director on its board since March 08, 2016.

Jain is a post-graduate in Physics from University of Delhi. She completed her PhD from the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi. She has served as a Professor in the Indian Institute of Management, Ahmedabad from June 1985 to December 2019, till superannuation.

