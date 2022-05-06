State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) has increased the repo-linked lending rate (RLLR) from 6.5% to 6.9% with effect from 1 June for existing customers.

For new customers, the revised RLLR will be effective from 7 May. The Bank has also increased interest rates on term deposits in selected buckets up to 60 basis points with effect from tomorrow.

The RLLR hike comes after Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced a surprise 40 basis points (bps) hike in key policy rates. Further, the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) has also been increased by 50 basis points.

Apart from PNB, ICCI Bank and Bank of Baroda have also linked their external benchmark linked loan interest rates. The external benchmark lending rate moves up or down in accordance with the movement in the repo rate.

The increase in the repo by RBI will push up the cost for most of the personal loans, auto and home loans for customers as the new loans post-October 2019 are linked to the repo rate.

In 2019, the Reserve Bank had advised all banks to mandatorily link the interest rate to an external benchmark (which is the repo rate) for all new floating rate personal or retail loans as well as for floating-rate loans to MSMEs, with effect from October 1, 2019.