PNB Housing Finance Ltd.'s board has approved raising ₹2,500 crore by way of issue of equity shares on rights issue basis, according to an exchange filing.

The detailed terms in relation to the rights issue, including but not limiting to the issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date, timing and terms of payment will be determined in due course, the company said.

In October last year, the mortgage lender had decided to terminate the ₹4,000 crore stake sale to a clutch of investors led by Carlyle Group, citing delays caused by pending legal proceedings.

On Wednesday, PNB Housing Finance shares closed marginally higher at ₹418.80 apiece on NSE.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.