Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie For You
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
e-paper
OPEN APP
Home / Companies / News /  PNB Housing Finance board approves raising up to 2,500 cr via rights issue

PNB Housing Finance board approves raising up to 2,500 cr via rights issue

On Wednesday, PNB Housing Finance shares closed marginally higher at 418.80 apiece on NSE.
1 min read . 06:55 PM IST Livemint

  • Earlier, PNB Housing Finance had decided to terminate the 4,000 crore stake sale to a clutch of investors led by Carlyle Group, citing delays caused by pending legal proceedings

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

PNB Housing Finance Ltd.'s board has approved raising 2,500 crore by way of issue of equity shares on rights issue basis, according to an exchange filing.

PNB Housing Finance Ltd.'s board has approved raising 2,500 crore by way of issue of equity shares on rights issue basis, according to an exchange filing.

The detailed terms in relation to the rights issue, including but not limiting to the issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date, timing and terms of payment will be determined in due course, the company said.

The detailed terms in relation to the rights issue, including but not limiting to the issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date, timing and terms of payment will be determined in due course, the company said.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

In October last year, the mortgage lender had decided to terminate the 4,000 crore stake sale to a clutch of investors led by Carlyle Group, citing delays caused by pending legal proceedings.

On Wednesday, PNB Housing Finance shares closed marginally higher at 418.80 apiece on NSE.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!