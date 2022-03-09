PNB Housing Finance board approves raising up to 2,500 cr via rights issue

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Earlier, PNB Housing Finance had decided to terminate the ₹4,000 crore stake sale to a clutch of investors led by Carlyle Group, citing delays caused by pending legal proceedings
PNB Housing Finance Ltd.'s board has approved raising ₹2,500 crore by way of issue of equity shares on rights issue basis, according to an exchange filing.
The detailed terms in relation to the rights issue, including but not limiting to the issue price, rights entitlement ratio, record date, timing and terms of payment will be determined in due course, the company said.
