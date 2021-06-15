National Housing Bank (NHB) has imposed a penalty of ₹80,000 on PNB Housing Finance for not complying with loan disbursement norms in 2015.

However, the company has asked the regulator to reconsider the penalty.

In a letter dated June 11, NHB has advised the company to pay a penalty of ₹80,000 plus GST for non-compliance with policy regarding disbursement of home loans in the year 2015, PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

The home loan disbursements were related to Pushpban and Chaitraban projects situated at a village in Pune, promoted and developed by DSK.

"The company has made a representation to NHB on June 14, 2021, to reconsider the penalty as this matter was earlier dealt with by the NHB in October 2019 and a caution advice was then issued," PNB Housing Finance said.

Shares of PNB Housing on Tuesday closed at ₹738.05 apiece on the BSE, down 4.99 per cent from the previous close.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

