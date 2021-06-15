PNB Housing Finance faces 80,000 fine for loan disbursement irregularities

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
In a letter dated June 11, NHB has advised the company to pay a penalty of ₹80,000 plus GST for non-compliance with policy regarding disbursement of home loans in the year 2015, PNB Housing Finance said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.
The home loan disbursements were related to Pushpban and Chaitraban projects situated at a village in Pune, promoted and developed by DSK.
"The company has made a representation to NHB on June 14, 2021, to reconsider the penalty as this matter was earlier dealt with by the NHB in October 2019 and a caution advice was then issued," PNB Housing Finance said.
Shares of PNB Housing on Tuesday closed at ₹738.05 apiece on the BSE, down 4.99 per cent from the previous close.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
