PNB Housing Finance files appeal in SAT against Sebi order on Carlyle deal

MUMBAI: PNB Housing Finance has filed an appeal against the Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) order asking the mortgage lender to temporarily halt its proposed share sale programme worth Rs4,000 crore to a clutch of investors led by the Carlyle Group Inc.

The “company has filed an appeal before SAT (Securities Appellate tribunal) against the letter issued by SEBI on June 18, 2021," PNB Housing said in a notification to the exchanges on Monday.

On Saturday, the mortgage financier had informed the stock exchanges that Sebi has sought a review of the proposed preferential issue by PNB Housing Finance to a group of investors that include former HDFC Bnnk MD & CEO Aditya Puri and private equity funds General Atlantic and Ares SSG.

The markets regulator, in its order, said the valuation of shares undertaken by the company was “ultra-vires" of Articles of Association and added that the issue should not acted upon until the company undertakes the valuation of shares, as per prescribed rules, by an independent registered valuer.

The order came after proxy adviser Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES), led by former Sebi executive director J.N. Gupta, said the proposed deal is “unfair and abusive" to minority shareholders of PNB Housing Finance. Instead, the company should have opted to raise the capital through a rights issue, treating all shareholders equitably, it had said.

In its notification on Saturday, PNB Housing Finance had said the company and its board of directors continue to believe that the company has acted in compliance with all relevant applicable laws, including the applicable pricing regulations prescribed by SEBI, and the Articles of Association of the Company. It also said that the preferential allotment was in the best interests of the company, its shareholders and all relevant stakeholders.

"The company is evaluating further steps in this regard," it had added.

On 31 May, a clutch of investors led by Carlyle Group announced an investment of ₹4,000 crore in PNB Housing Finance. Carlyle Group Inc. Pluto Investments S.a.r.l., an affiliated entity of Carlyle Asia Partners IV, and Carlyle Asia Partners V agreed to invest up to ₹3,185 crore through a preferential allotment of shares and warrants at a price of ₹390 apiece.

Some existing shareholders of the company, including funds managed by Ares SSG and General Atlantic, were also participating in the capital raise.

Salisbury Investments Pvt. Ltd, the family investment vehicle of Aditya Puri—senior adviser for Carlyle in Asia and the former managing director of HDFC Bank Ltd—were to invest ₹25 crore. Puri is expected to be nominated to the PNB Housing Finance board as a Carlyle nominee director in due course.

Post the proposed allotment of equity and warrants, Pluto Investments will hold 30.2% in PNB Housing Finance. Carlyle, through a separate investment vehicle, Quality Investment Holdings, owns 32.2% in PNB Housing Finance. Cumulatively, Carlyle will hold about 50% after the capital raise.

General Atlantic Singapore agreed to invest ₹390 crore as part of the deal and will hold 9.8% in the mortgage lender post equity and warrant allotment. It is an existing investor and owns 9.9%. Alpha Investment, a fund managed by SSG Group, will hold 3.8%.

