PNB Housing Finance gets CCI nod for stake sale

The development comes at a time when the transaction is before the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT). Capital market regulator Sebi had in June asked PNB Housing Finance to get a valuation done by an independent registered valuer and consider the same while deciding on the preferential issue of shares and warrants. Sebi had also told the housing financier that the shareholder meeting agenda relating to the transaction was not in line with its charter. PNB Housing Finance then approached the SAT and is awaiting its decision. The company informed the stock exchanges last month that its board of directors has considered the Sebi letter, and continue to believe that the company has acted in compliance with all relevant applicable laws, including the applicable pricing regulations prescribed by Sebi, and the articles of association (charter) of the company. It also said that such preferential allotment was in the best interests of the company, its shareholders and all relevant stakeholders.