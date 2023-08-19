PNB Housing Finance recovers NPA account of ₹784 crore, resolved through ARC sale: Report1 min read 19 Aug 2023, 06:40 PM IST
The account was resolved today through an asset reconstruction company (ARC) sale under the Swiss Challenge method, according to CNBC-TV18.
