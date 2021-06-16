MUMBAI: PNB Housing Finance Ltd on Wednesday said the pricing of its proposed issuance of shares to investors led by private equity firm Carlyle Group is in compliance with law.

Mint reported on 12 June that the markets regulator will scrutinise the Rs4,000 crore share sale after a proxy adviser said the deal is unfair to the mortgage lender’s minority shareholders.

Stakeholders Empowerment Services (SES) said the proposed deal is “unfair and abusive" to minority shareholders of PNB Housing. Instead, the company should have opted to raise the capital through a rights issue, treating all shareholders equitably, the proxy advisor said.

“…the issue price for the preferential issue proposed to be undertaken by the company ( ₹390 per share) is higher than the minimum floor price calculated as per Regulation 164(1) of the SEBI ICDR Regulations ( ₹384.6)…and hence the pricing for the said preferential issue has been determined in compliance with applicable law," PNB Housing clarified in a regulatory filing.

It said the company is not required under applicable law to procure a valuation as Section 62(1)(c) the Companies Act, 2013, read with the second proviso to Rule 13(1) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debentures) Rules, 2014, states that the price of shares to be issued on a preferential basis by a listed company shall not be required to be determined by the valuation report of a registered valuer.

However, the lender said it had obtained a valuation report on 29 May from BR Maheswari & Co LLP, its statutory auditor, as reviewed and confirmed by Amresh Sood, partner of the firm. It added that the management had also received a valuation report on 31 May, provided by lead investor and issued by Vikram Kailash Jain, a registered valuer.

“We reiterate that there is no prescribed methodology required to be followed with regard to the valuation of shares of a listed entity… and hence there is no prescribed distinction between a pricing and a valuation certificate. The process followed by the company is also in line with the market practice followed by listed companies," the mortgage lender said.

On 31 May, investors led by Carlyle Group announced an investment of Rs4,000 crore in PNB Housing Finance. Carlyle Group Inc. Pluto Investments S.a.r.l., an affiliated entity of Carlyle Asia Partners IV, and Carlyle Asia Partners V have agreed to invest up to Rs3,185 crore through a preferential allotment of shares and warrants at a price of ₹390 apiece.

Some existing shareholders of the company, including funds managed by Ares SSG and General Atlantic, are also participating in the capital raise.

Salisbury Investments Pvt. Ltd, the family investment vehicle of Aditya Puri—senior adviser for Carlyle in Asia and the former managing director of HDFC Bank Ltd—will also invest ₹25 crore.

