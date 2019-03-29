PNB Housing Finance sells 13% stake to General Atlantic, Varde for 1,851 crore

MUMBAI: Private equity firms General Atlantic and Varde Partners have agreed to buy a 13.1% stake in PNB Housing Finance for ₹1,851 crore, Punjab National Bank (PNB) said in an exchange filing.

Both investors will pump in ₹925 crore each, at a share price of ₹850 per share, the filing added.

PNB would continue to hold strategic stake of 19.78% of the paid up capital of the housing finance arm, and shall continue as a promoter and strategic shareholder, it said.

Shares of PNB Housing were up 3.74% at ₹859.45 post the announcement, on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Bloomberg had reported on December 18 that Carlyle Group, an existing investor in the firm is considering doubling its stake buying Punjab National Bank’s shares in PNB Housing, which would give it a controlling stake.