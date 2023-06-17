PNB Housing Finance on Saturday announced that they company plans to raise capital to the tune of ₹5,000 crore via issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.

The company's board of directors will meet on June 22,2023 and are to consider and approve the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs)

“The company's board of directors are is scheduled to be held on Thursday, June 22, 2023 inter alia to consider and approve issuance of Non – Convertible Debentures aggregating up to INR 5,000 Crore (Rupees Five Thousand Crore Only) on Private Placement Basis," said PNB Housing Finance in uts regulatory filing.

PNB Housing Finance announced its Q4FY23 results, reporting a consolidated net profit of ₹279 crore, registering a growth of 64.7 per cent, compared to ₹170 crore in the corresponding period last year. The company's net-interest income for the January-March quarter came in at ₹627 crore, posting a rise of 27 per cent, compared to ₹494.7 crore in the year-ago period.

Revenue from operations for Q4FY23 came in at ₹1,635.71 crore, registering a growth of 14.71 per cent, compared to ₹1,425.83 crore in the same period last year.

The disbursements during FY23 grew by 33 per cent year-on-year to ₹14,965 crore. For Q4 FY23 stood at ₹4,495 crore registering an increase of 22 per cent year-on-year, according to a regulatory filing by the company to the stock exchanges.

The gross non-performing assets declined by 430 bps to 3.83 per cent as on March 31, 2023, compared to 8.13 per cent in the corresponding quarter last year. The retail GNPA declined by 133 bps to 2.57 per cent in the fourth quarter, compared to 3.89 per cent in the year-ago period. ICRA, CRISIL and India Ratings upgraded the outlook to ‘stable’ from ‘negative’ in FY23 for PNB Housing Finance.

On Friday, the company's scrip ended 1.66 per cent up at ₹570 on BSE.