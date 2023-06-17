PNB Housing Finance to consider raising funds of ₹5,000 cr via private placement basis on June 221 min read 17 Jun 2023, 03:02 PM IST
The company's board of directors will meet on June 22,2023 and are to consider and approve the issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs)
PNB Housing Finance on Saturday announced that they company plans to raise capital to the tune of ₹5,000 crore via issuance of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis.
