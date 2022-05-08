PNB Housing hikes retail lending reference rate on housing, other loans. Details here1 min read . 02:35 PM IST
- The hike in the retail lending reference rate comes after when RBI raised its key policy repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40%.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
PNB Housing Finance has increased its retail lending reference rate on housing and non-housing loans by 35 basis points.
PNB Housing Finance has increased its retail lending reference rate on housing and non-housing loans by 35 basis points.
The hike in retail lending reference rate has come into effect from May 9, 2022.
The hike in retail lending reference rate has come into effect from May 9, 2022.
In its regulatory filing, PNB Housing said, "PNB Housing increases its Retail Lending Reference Rate on Housing and non-Housing loans, on which its Floating Rate Loans are benchmarked, by 35 basis points, with effect from May 9, 2022."
PNB Housing Finance's asset base comprises retail loans and corporate loans. The retail business focuses on organized mass housing segment financing for the acquisition or construction of houses. In addition, it also provides loans against properties and loans for the purchase & construction of non-residential premises. Corporate loans are mainly to developers for the construction of residential/commercial properties, corporate term loans, and lease rental discounting.
The hike in the retail lending reference rate comes after when RBI raised its key policy repo rate by 40 basis points to 4.40%. Also, RBI kept the standing deposit facility (SDF) rate adjusted to 4.15%, and the marginal standing facility (MSF) rate and the Bank Rate are set at 4.65%.
Also, on its website, PNB Housing stated that as of date, repo linked lending rate (RLLR) is at 6.90% with effect from June 1, 2022, for existing customers. However, for the new customers, the RLLR is effective from May 7, 2022.
Last week, on Friday, PNB Housing shares stood at ₹347.80 apiece down by 3.5% on BSE.