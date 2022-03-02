PNB Housing launches watershed development project in Rajasthan

Elaborating on the project, PNB Housing Finance Managing Director and CEO Hardayal Prasad said, “In rural geographies, water scarcity has been a perennial problem. In ancient times, rural people were well conversant with water-harvesting techniques via natural means such as the construction of ponds, check dams and artificial reservoirs. Keeping this traditional trove of knowledge in mind, this watershed development project is being launched along with local communities to recharge groundwater reserves. It is imperative to co-opt local stakeholders actively in water-security initiatives as their involvement lends greater heft to water conservation efforts. Besides, the participation of rural cohorts acts as a key tool for empowering local communities. Therefore, the approach adopted by Pehel Foundation in our projects will benefit all small and marginalized farmers in these regions".

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}