PNB Housing says new digital platform offers automated onboarding

Customers can upload their documents online with backward integration of the verification processes such as PAN, Aadhaar, digital signature and video-based KYC, including geo-tagging
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Mumbai: PNB Housing Finance on Thursday said its digital platform Ace 2.5 – an upgrade of its existing platform Ace 2.0 – offers an entirely automated, end-to-end home loan on-boarding process.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Mumbai: PNB Housing Finance on Thursday said its digital platform Ace 2.5 – an upgrade of its existing platform Ace 2.0 – offers an entirely automated, end-to-end home loan on-boarding process.
This includes data collection, verification and lead generation via various digital channels. Customers can upload their documents online with backward integration of the verification processes such as PAN, Aadhaar, digital signature and video-based KYC, including geo-tagging.
This includes data collection, verification and lead generation via various digital channels. Customers can upload their documents online with backward integration of the verification processes such as PAN, Aadhaar, digital signature and video-based KYC, including geo-tagging.
“These are integrated into the company’s underwriting platform for digital transmission of the application, validation, verification of property and loan details leading to final sanction and loan disbursal in the shortest time possible," it said in a statement.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Ace 2.5 has expedited PNB Housing Finance’s digital journey, improving customer engagement and experience, it said. Available on the web and mobile versions, the API interface allows customers, sales teams, partners, agents and others to use this platform and complete the loan process.
Hardayal Prasad, managing director and chief executive, PNB Housing Finance, said, “As we embark on the journey of becoming future-ready in terms of technology, features and functionalities, our digital on-boarding platform Ace 2.5 assists customers in fulfilling their dream with ease, speed, personalisation and transparency."