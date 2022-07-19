PNB Housing settles Carlyle Group case2 min read . Updated: 19 Jul 2022, 11:02 PM IST
Under the proposed ₹4,000 crore deal with Carlyle, PNB Housing was to make preferential issue to investors
Under the proposed ₹4,000 crore deal with Carlyle, PNB Housing was to make preferential issue to investors
Listen to this article
MUMBAI : PNB Housing Finance Ltd and 11 directors of the company have settled the Carlyle Group open offer case with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) without admission of guilt.