PNB Housing settles Carlyle Group case

Sebi’s high powered advisory committee had in May recommended settlement of the case upon payment of ₹72 lakh, including ₹44 lakh as legal costs. PNB Housing Finance, along with 11 directors, on 15 June settled the case related to the proposed open offer after jointly paying the money to Sebi. Under the mortgage lender’s proposed ₹4,000 crore deal with Carlyle Group, PNB Housing Finance was to make a preferential issue to investors, led by the private equity firm, at ₹390 per share.

