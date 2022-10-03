PNB launches WhatsApp banking for customers and non-customers

PNB launches WhatsApp banking for customers and non-customers1 min read . 10:01 PM IST
State-owned Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Monday said it has introduced banking services through WhatsApp for both customers and non-customers.
In order to activate banking facility on WhatsApp, customers need to save the official PNB's WhatsApp number 919264092640 and initiate a conversation (on WhatsApp) by sending a hi/hello to this number, the bank said in a statement
The customers must ensure to check 'green tick' along with PNB's profile name on WhatsApp to ensure that this is a genuine WhatsApp banking account before initiating the conversation, the statement said.
At present, Punjab National Bank (PNB) would be offering non-financial services such as balance inquiry, last five transactions, stop cheque, request cheque book to its account holders through the WhatsApp banking service.
Other informative services that would be provided to both account and non-account holders include online account opening, enquire bank deposit/loan products, digital products, NRI services, locate branch/ATM, opt-in, opt-out options, it said.
The WhatsApp banking service will be available 24x7, including holidays, on both android and iOS-based mobile phones