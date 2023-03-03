PNB makes PPS mandatory for ₹5 lakh and above cheque payments. What is it?2 min read . Updated: 03 Mar 2023, 07:56 PM IST
- PNB said, customers can use the PPS facility by providing the cheque details through the Branch office, Online Banking for individuals and businesses, Mobile Banking (PNB ONE), or SMS Banking.
To protect customers from fraudulent payment of cheques, one of the largest public sector banks, Punjab National Bank (PNB) on Friday made Positive Pay System (PPS) compulsory for cheque payments worth ₹5 lakh and above. This move will come into effect from March 5, 2023.
